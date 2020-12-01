Home-Based Players’ Camping To Precede Future Games

Nigeria Football Federation in response to calls by Nigerians for the involvement of domestic league players in Super Eagles’ matches, has agreed to henceforth open camp with home-based players, for a week or two, prior to the arrival of the overseas-based players.

Officials told Completesports.com that the Federation came to this conclusion after a meeting with the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, in his office last Tuesday in Abuja, and a followup by the Executive Committee later same day

“The minister suggested to us to involve more home-based players in the the Super Eagles’ games, and we have agreed to camp the local boys for between one to two weeks before the overseas-based players report to camp for any particular match in Nigeria or abroad,” our source divulged.

ome-Based Players’ Camping To Precede Super Eagles’ Future Games.

