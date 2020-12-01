Infinix Note 7 Named Smartphone Of The Year At The BoICT Awards

Infinix’s NOTE 7 was named “Smartphone of the year” at the prestigious Beacon of ICT awards which took place at the Eko Hotels and Suites on Saturday night. The award was conferred on the Note 7 for its unique design and functionalities that takes user experience to a more pleasing point.

This is a remarkable feat for Infinix as the Beacon of ICT awards (BoICT) remains one of the highest awards given to individuals and organizations who strive to push innovation beyond its envelope in the Information and Communications Technology industry in Nigeria. After receiving the award, Infinix content manager Kevin Olumese said “We at Infinix feel honoured and are thrilled to have brought this home.

Part of the thrills of receiving this prestigious award is the knowing that we are making progress in achieving our core aim as captured in our “The Future is Now” mantra which is to make cutting edge technology available to…