Man United Legend Keane Backs Arsenal To Avoid Relegation

Former Manchester United skipper Roy Keane says Arsenal ‘have enough’ to survive in the Premier League this season.

Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat to Wolves at the Emirates on Sunday means they have just 13 points from their first ten matches this term, which is their worst total at this stage in Premier League history.

Gabriel’s goal midway through the first half was Arsenal’s first from open play in the last eight hours of league football and Mikel Arteta’s side face bitter rivals Tottenham next Sunday.

With the pressure building on the Spaniard, Keane jokingly claimed the Gunners will ‘have enough’ to stay clear of relegation.

Asked how big next week’s North London derby is for Arteta, Keane told SkySports: “They all seem big at the moment obviously don’t they?

“That might be the best thing for them to have next week- a derby. Obviously there’s no supporters there going away maybe less pressure…