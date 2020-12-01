Nathaniel Idowu Foundation Donate Sporting Materials To Oshoala Foundation

The Nathaniel Idowu Foundation, through its founder, Adeyemi Idowu, has donated some sporting material to support the Asisat Oshoala Foundation, in helping the girl child fulfill their dreams of becoming the next African football star.

The Nathaniel Idowu Foundation has said it will champion private and public partners across the country, and to show its support for the Asisat Oshoala Foundation, a foundation geared towards the girl child’s education and sports dream, Olayemi Idowu and his foundation have donated sporting materials.

Adeyemi Idowu is not a stranger in the sports fraternity, as he is the Director of the Lagos Junior League and the current Chairman of Nathaniel Boys Football Club, where superstars like Wilfred Ndidi came out from. He has always been involved in sports philanthropy and grassroots sports…