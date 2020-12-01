Race For 2021 FIBA Afrobasket Qualification Not Over

The Nigeria Basketball Federation has announced that the race for a place in the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket is not yet over as Nigerians continue to shower accolades on D’Tigers and the federation after a perfect start in Rwanda.

With conflicting media reports over the team’s qualification, the federation said despite D’Tigers’ perfect start; it is too early to boast of punching the ticket with 3 more matches to play during the Third Window.

The NBBF President, Engr Musa Kida while reacting to media reports said the team is a work in progress under a new coach, Mike Brown who has shown his commitment to the project.

“The results you are seeing is the manifestation of weeks of brainstorming, planning, scouting, camping and financial commitment by the federation. Despite the huge margins against South Sudan, Rwanda and Mali, those wins…