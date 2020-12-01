SWAN Apologizes To Sports Minister Over Misleading Story

The Abuja chapter of the sports writers Association of Nigeria has tendered an apology to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare over the misleading headline of the cutting of grass at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The Minister had affirmed that he would not spend 81 Million to clear grass at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja during the SWAN week in Abuja which was twisted out of context.

According to the letter signed by the Chairman of Abuja SWAN, Comrade Ndubuisi Chidoka, “On behalf of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Abuja Chapter, please accept my deepest apologies for the mistake in respect to the erroneous publication by the Daily Trust reporter Mr. Jide Olushola.

“Whether the infraction or misrepresentation was intentional or not,…