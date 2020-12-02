Arteta Excited By Immiminent Martinelli Return

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli is on verge of returning to action for the club.

Martinelli’s season was cut short prematurely last term as a result of a knee injury.

“Gabi is another one that even in a moment of adversity, you see him training and everything he brings to the team, his energy, his passion, his motivation, is translating positive emotions to everybody,” Arteta told reporters on Wednesday.

“He tries and goes and goes again and he wants to score a goal. He’s ruthless in training in every single action and the more players and staff you have to add that, at the end that gets translated to what happens on the football pitch and over time you will be stable.



“Gabi’s pressing brings something different to the team and we need players like him.”

He continued: “Time…