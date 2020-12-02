Azubuike Happy To Return From Injury After Lengthy Layoff

Azubuike Okechukwu is thrilled to be back on the pitch again after spending time on the sidelines due to injury.

The Nigeria international returned to action in Istanbul Basaksehir 3-3 draw against Denizilispor.

“It felt terrible to be out and for that long and not have a chance to play the game you love. I feel good that I am back now and I can’t wait to play as many games for my club, while I also pray that this injury doesn’t return again,” he told AOIFootball.com.



Azubuike has made 18 appearances for Istanbul Basaksehir since linking up with the club from Egyptian club Pyramid.

The former captain of Nigeria’s Olympic Eagles missed many parts of his club’s campaign in the UEFA Champions League and 9 league matches.

