Conceicao Hails Sanusi, Teammates Over UCL Round Of 16 Qualification

FC Porto head coach Sergio Conceicao has showered plaudits on Super Eagles defender Zaidu Sanusi and his teammates, after they qualified for the Champions League round of 16, Completesports.com reports.

Porto’s place in the first knockout stage was confirmed following their 0-0 draw against Manchester City in Portugal and Olympiacos losing 2-1 at Marseille.

With just one group game remaining, Porto are second on 10 points, three points behind leaders Man City.

Also Read: WAFU U20 Tourney: NFF Charges Flying Eagles To Be Focused

Olympiacos and Marseille are third and fourth respectively with three points each.

And commenting on his team’s qualification, Conceicao said:”It is our 16th appearance in the round of 16, more than double that of all other Portuguese teams.

“We carry the name of Portugal in Europe very high. Congratulations to the players.”

By James Agberebi

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com…