Etebo Set For January Stoke City Return

Oghenekaro Etebo is set for a return to Stoke City in January with Turkish giants Galatasaray ready to cut the Nigerian loan stint short, reports Completesports.com.

The midfielder linked up with Fathi Terim’s side on a one-year loan deal in September.

Etebo has however failed to make much impact at the Turk Telekom Stadium, starting just three games.

Overall, the Nigeria international has featured in seven league games without a goal to his name.



Turkish outlet Fanatik, reports that Galatasaray are looking to cut Etebo’s loan stint by cancelling his contract.

That will see the former Warri Wolves star return to Sky Bet Championship club Stoke City in January.

The 25-year-old moved to Stoke in 2018 from Portuguese outfit CD Feirense and spent the second half of last season on loan at Spanish club Getafe.

He is under contract at Stoke until 2023.

