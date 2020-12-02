FAME Foundation Launches Play It Dream It Book For IDP Girls

FAME Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation, NGO, has launched the first-ever sports books for Internally Displaced Girls, IDPs in Nigeria, titled, the Success Tips for Internally Displaced Girls in Sports, a Play it Dream it Initiative.

The book launched on December 1, 2020 and compiled by Ms Anna Mambula, Programme Manager of FAME Foundation, is a manual compilation of success nuggets delivered at the 2020 edition of the PLAY it DREAM it Conference, in commemoration of the International Day of the Girl Child and #Footballpeople weeks where different sports professionals from around the world, many of whom have over 10 years of working experience participated in.

The mini Handbook guide is expected to proffer solutions to the problems faced by IDP girls by providing them with success tips from sport experts on starting and excelling in a sports career.

Speaking in her opening remarks at the virtual book launch, Executive Director of FAME Foundation, Ms. Aderonke Ogunleye-Bello…