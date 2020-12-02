Gerrard: Aribo In Contention For Standard Liege Clash

Joe Aribo is in contention for Rangers’ Europa League away clash against Belgian club Standard Liege on Thursday, Completesports.com reports.

The Nigeria international has missed Rangers last two games in all competitions due to illness.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday that the midfielder could feature against the Belgian League outfit.

“Ryan Jack is a major doubt, he still has a good chance for the weekend, Aribo will hopefully be back with us, assuming he comes through today’s session,” Gerrard declared.

