I,000 Fans To Watch Joshua Fight Pulev At Wembley Arena

1,000 fans will watch Anthony Joshua defend his three world titles against Kubrat Pulev at the Wembley Arena next weekend.

Joshua is set to return to the ring for the first time since his revenge victory against Andy Ruiz last December.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said: “I can’t tell you how happy I am to see fans returning to our live boxing events.



“Whilst the team have done an incredible job over the last 10 months we live and breathe through the energy and atmosphere that a live crowd generates.

“It’s so fitting that they can return for an AJ fight, when through the last few years he has broken all kinds of attendance records in the U.K. and beyond. This is such a positive move for boxing and all sport. Welcome back!”

Joshua and Pulev will headline a card which includes Lawrence Okolie’s world title challenge against former…