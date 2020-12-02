Lookman, Adarabioyo Make Premier League Team Of The Week

Fulham Nigerian duo of Ademola Lookman and Tosin Adarabioyo, were included in the London Premier League Team of the Week, Completesports.com reports.

The list was compiled by football facts and statistics website whoscored.com.

The Team of the Week which had six Fulham players is strictly for players whose clubs are based in London.

Both Lookman and Adarabioyo were included in the Team of the Week following their impressive displays in Fulham’s shock 2-1 win at Leicester City on Monday.

Lookman opened the scoring for Fulham in the 30th minute while Adarabioyo helped marshal the backline to help the London club record their second win of the season.

The Team of the Week which is in a 4-2-3-1 formation, saw Adarabioyo in central defence while Lookman was placed in the left side of a three-man midfield.

Other players who made the list are Arsenal’s Willian, Angelo Ogbonna of West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur…