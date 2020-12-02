Mikel Doubtful For Stoke City Vs Wycombe Clash

Stoke City manager Michael O’Neil has revealed that John Mikel Obi is a big doubt for Stoke City’s away clash against Wycombe Wanderers on Wednesday (today), reports Completesports.com.

Mikel picked up an injury in Stoke City’s away draw against Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.

The former Nigeria captain was replaced by Jordan Cousins 14 minutes from time due to tightness around his calf.

The 33-year-old has played every minute of Stoke City’s Championship games this season prior to the encounter at Hillsborough.



“John came off on Saturday and we’ll assess him today, but he is an extreme doubt for the game tomorrow,” O’Neill told the club website.

“None of the other injured players are able to return at this minute in time.

“We are still without both goalkeepers, Joe [Alle], Jordan Thompson and…