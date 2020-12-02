Ndidi Set For Leicester Return  After Long Injury Layoff

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says Wilfred Ndidi is set to make his long awaited return after being sidelined with injury.

Rodgers made this known during his press conference ahead of Leicester’s Europa League fixture against Ukrainian side Zorya.

Ndidi has been out after sustaining the injury in Leicester’s 4-2 home win against Burnley in September.

While Portugal full-back Ricardo has undergone rehabilitation after an ACL injury in March, adductor issues have kept Turkey centre-back Söyüncü and Nigeria midfielder Ndidi on the sidelines also.

Speaking ahead of Thursday’s game, Rodgers who also hinted about the possible return of Ricardo Pereira and Caglar Söyüncü, confirmed that the Foxes will be boosted by their returns in Ukraine.

“I can’t wait,” the Northern Irishman said in Zaporizhzhia. “The players, up until now, have done amazing to sit where we are after 10 games and, at this early stage of the Europa League, we’re…