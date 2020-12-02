Oshoala Foundation Football4girls Tourney Kicks-Off In Lagos

First vice-president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Seyi AkinwunmI took the kick-off at the 2020 edition of the Asisat Oshoala football tournament on Tuesday at the Agege Stadium.

Ossy Angels took Heroes Queens apart by thrashing them by 6 goals to nill, scoring 3 goals in each half to book their place in the semi-finals.

The second match between SGH Queens and Aseyori ended in a goalless draw, but it was the SGH Queens, who progressed to the semi-finals, after winning the penalty shootout 3-2.

Just like the second game, the third match between Future Stars Queens and FC Phoenix Queens also ended in a goalless draw. Phoenix Queens came out victorious, after their goalkeeper saved the last penalty in sudden death, to help her team win 5-4 on penalties.

The last game of the day was an interesting encounter between Papa Soccer Angels and Victory Queens, and both teams went at each other from the get-go. It…