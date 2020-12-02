Porto Boss Conceicao Talks Up Sanusi After Draw Vs Man City

FC Porto manager Sergio Conceicao praised the efforts of Zaidu Sanusi and his teammates after the Dragons booked their spot in the knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League, reports Completesports.com

The Portuguese giants held their hosts Manchester City to a 0-0 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night.

Sanusi, who has scored once in five outings for Porto in the Champions League this season made a goalline clearance in the game.



“We achieved qualification with an impressive series of games on our part,” Conceicao said after the game.

“We cannot forget to look at our XI and see Nanu, Zaidu, Manafá, Evanilson, Fábio Vieira…to see all these people with little experience in the Champions League and where they were a short time ago.

“There is a great organisation to my team; our goal was achieved on full merit.”

