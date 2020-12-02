Trending On Complete Sports 02.12.2020

This video showcases the trending stories making the rounds during the weekend on Complete Sports, they are the Editors “Pick of the week” You can click on the link to read the full story. Enjoy!
Lookman, Adarabioyo Make Premier League Team Of The Week
Etebo Set For January Stoke City Return
Oshoala Nominated For UEFA Fans’ Team Of The Year
Awoniyi Seeks Permanent Exit From Liverpool
Barcelona To Pay €3000 Fine Over Messi’s Goal Celebration To Maradona
Ejaria Makes Championship Team Of The Week
Ex-Arsenal Boss Emery Nominated For Laliga November Coach Of The Month Award
Chelsea Lead Race To Sign Bayern’s Alaba
