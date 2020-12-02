Trending On Complete Sports 02.12.2020

This video showcases the trending stories making the rounds during the weekend on Complete Sports, they are the Editors “Pick of the week” You can click on the link to read the full story. Enjoy!

Lookman, Adarabioyo Make Premier League Team Of The Week

Etebo Set For January Stoke City Return

Oshoala Nominated For UEFA Fans’ Team Of The Year

Awoniyi Seeks Permanent Exit From Liverpool

Barcelona To Pay €3000 Fine Over Messi’s Goal Celebration To Maradona

Ejaria Makes Championship Team Of The Week

Ex-Arsenal Boss Emery Nominated For Laliga November Coach Of The Month Award

Chelsea Lead Race To Sign Bayern’s Alaba

