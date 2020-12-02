UCL: Sanusi Helps Porto Hold Man City, Qualify For Round Of 16

Super Eagles left-back Zaidu Sanusi featured for FC Porto who were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Manchester City in Group C of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Sanusi who has been ever present in Porto’s defence, once again saw action for 90 minutes.

The draw means Porto confirmed their place in the round of 16 in this season’s campaign with a game to spare.

Porto’s qualification was confirmed after Olympiacos lost 2-1 away to Olympique Marseille

City remain top on 13 points, Porto in second on 10 points while Marseille and Olympiacos both have three points.

In Group D, Frank Onyeka was in action for Midtjylland who earned their first point in this season’s Champions League following their 1-1 draw at Atalanta.

Alexander Scholz put Midtjylland 1-0 up before Cristian Romero equalised for Atalanta on 79 minutes.

The draw would not be enough for Midtjylland to pick a Europa League ticket.

