Zidane: I’m Not Going To Resign

Zinedine Zidane has stated that he “is not going to resign” as the pressure continues to build on the under-fire Real Madrid boss.

Madrid have lost two and drawn one of their last three La Liga games, leaving them fourth in the table with 10 matches played.

More damaging than that, though, was Tuesday’s 2-0 loss to Shakhtar Donetsk, which leaves Los Blancos on the verge of exiting the Champions League in the group stage.

However, asked at a news conference if he has any intention of stepping aside, Zidane replied: “No. I am not going to resign – not at all.

“I believe in the players and of course I have strength. The other day against Alaves we did not deserve to win but today we did.

“There is no choice but to work and continue so that the good results return.

“It is a difficult moment but I am convinced that we are going to bring out our…