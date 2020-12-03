Azeez Resumes Training, But Doubtful For Granada

Ramon Azeez is still doubtful to return to competitive match for Granada CF following an Injury-Induced layoff ahead of their fifth Europa League group stage tie against PSV Eindhoven at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes tonight (Thursday).

The Super Eagles’ fringe midfielder has returned to training, but will not be in action tonight as he is still working hard to regain full fitness.

Azeez provided an update on his comeback bid . He posted on his Instagram page [azeez_ramon12] on Wednesday, with a photo shot during his light training session: “Happy to be back on the pitch again, after been outside for some months.”

Granada are set to host PSV with the Spanish La Liga side currently sitting at the top of Group E,

having won three out of their four group matches so far.

PSV, meanwhile, are four points behind their host, in…