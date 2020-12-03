Drenthe Ex-Real Madrid, Netherlands Star Declared Bankrupt

Former Real Madrid and Netherlands international Royston Drenthe has been declared bankrupt.

Drenthe, 33, is currently plying his trade in the Dutch Division Two with Kozak Boys, but has some problems off the pitch.

According to Dutch news-site AD, a court in Breda handed down the bankruptcy order.

But Drenthe is confident the matter will be resolved, telling Voetbalzone that he ‘didn’t know exactly what is going on’.

He also added: “I am always under a magnifying glass, but it will be resolved as it should.”

Drenthe has previously revealed that he had lost £3.2MILLION earned from what looked like a promising football career.

He started his career in his homeland with Feyenoord, before a big-money move to Real Madrid.

But Drenthe failed to find his feet in Spain, and after just 46 games in five years, including spells on loan at Hercules and Everton, he joined Alania Vladikavkaz.

Now he is back in Holland playing lower-league football.

Drenthe also made…