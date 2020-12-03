Europa: Chukwueze On Target In Villarreal’s Away Win; Ndidi Returns For Leicester

Samuel Chukwueze was the hero for Villarreal as he netted the only goal in the 1-0 win away to Sivasspor in Group I on Thursday, Completesports.com reports.

Chukwueze scored with 15 minutes left in the game before being replaced just a minute later.

The win took Villarreal points tally to 13 and guarantee qualification into the round of 32 as group winners with one game left to play.

Sivasspor without Olanrewaju Kayode are third on six points and must be second placed Maccabi Tel Aviv in their last group game to qualify into the next round.

In Group G, Wilfred Ndidi made his long awaited return for Leicester City after a long injury spell as they lost 1-0 to Zorya in Ukraine.

Ndidi who has been out since September, was replaced in the 56th minute while Kelechi Iheanacho saw 90 minutes of action.

Despite the defeat, Leicester remain top on 10 points in the group.

And in Group K, Chidera Ejuke featured for CSKA who lost…