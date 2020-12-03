Ezekiel Suffers Hamstring Injury Announced Abu Dhabi Club Al Jazira

Nigeria and Al Jazira forward Imoh Ezekiel has suffered a hamstring injury the Abu-Dhabi club announced on Thursday.

The club made the announcement on their verified Twitter handle.

“Results of the medical tests conducted on Imoh Ezekiel, revealed that he is suffering from a tear in the left leg hamstring,” the club said.

“Ezekiel will be subjected to a physical rehabilitation program and his return to training will be decided based on his recovery progress.”

Ezekiel joined Al Jazira from Belgian Jupiler side Kortrijk in this summer’s transfer window.

Since his move, he has made five league appearances and has found the back of the net two times.

He was a member of the U-23 Eagles that won bronze in the football event of the Rio 2016 Olympics.

By James Agberebi

