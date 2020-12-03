Finidi Laments Super Eagles 2002 World Cup Squad Exclusion

Legendary Nigeria winger Finidi George has expressed sadness being left out of the Super Eagles squad to the 2002 World Cup in Korea and Japan.

The former Ajax star said appearing at the 2002 World Cup would have afforded him the opportunity to end his international career on a high.

Finidi and other senior players like Sunday Oliseh, Tijani Babangida, Victor Agali were dropped following a bust-up with NFF officials at the 2002 AFCON in Mali.

Head coach Shuaibu Amodu and his assistant Stephen Keshi were replaced by Adegboye Onigbinde before the World Cup.

“It was disappointing being excluded from the team after playing in all the qualifiers for the 2002 World Cup in Korea and Japan,” Finidi told The PUNCH.

“It was sad. I had wanted to quit the Eagles on a high note. Anyway, that’s in the past now. “I’m not thinking about that now though; it’s sad that it happened.”

On some of his colleagues who went to…