I Am Open To Playing For Nigeria

PSV Nigerian striker Noni Madueke says he is not ruling out the possibility of representing Nigeria at senior international level.

Madueke, 18, has made appearances for England at youth level, notably netting four in only six games for the U18s But he is also eligible for Nigeria through his parents.

Nigeria have proved successful in prizing talent away from the Three Lions in the past with Joe Aribo and Alex Iwobi opting to play for the African nation.

And Madueke is open to swapping, he said: “I am only 18 so I have got to be open to everything,” he told SunSport.

“If I had a closed mindset I would not be where I am now so for sure I am open to both.

“We just have to see in the future what is best.”

Madueke gave kudos to legendary Manchester United and Netherlands striker Ruud Van Nistelrooy, current head coach of PSV U-19s, for helping to honed his finishing.

