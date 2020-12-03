Kayode Vs Chukwueze As Sivasspor Host Villarreal In Europa League

It will be a clash of Nigerian stars in the UEFA Europa League tonight as red-hot Olanrewaju Kayode and his club Sivasspor play host to Samuel Chukwueze’s Villarreal in a Matchday-5 fixture.

Fringe Super Eagles forward, Kayode, is Nigeria’s most prolific striker in the competition so far this season, having bagged four goals in as many games, while compatriot and Eagles wing sensation, Chukwueze who is reportedly wanted by Real Madrid and Chelsea, has one assist in three appearances.

The Turkish and Spanish dubs will be banking on their Nigertan imports to make the difference in a game Sivasspor desperately need to win to boost their qualification chances from Group I.

Sivasspor currently sit in 3rd position behind leaders Villarreal on 10 points, while second-placed Maccabi Te-Aviv, on seven points, have an easier fixture away against group weeping boys, Qarabag, who are without any point.

