Newcastle United Target Tomori Loan Move

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Fikayo Tomori on loan from Chelsea in January.

Tomori has struggled for regular playing time at Chelsea this season following the arrival of Brazil captain Fikayo Tomori.

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle are considering making a loan move for Tomori, however the Magpies expect to face competition from other clubs domestically and from overseas.

It is not yet clear as to whether Tomori would prefer to stay in the Premier League or move abroad for experience in a different league.

The 22-year-old had turned down a deadline day loan switch to West Ham United in the summer transfer window.

Tomori has played just one Premier League match this campaign – coming on as a substitute in the defeat against Liverpool – while his other two appearances both came in the EFL Cup.

