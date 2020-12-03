Neymar: I Want To Play With Messi Again

Paris Saint-Germain Brazilian star Neymar says he wants to link up with former teammate Lionel Messi in 2021.

Neymar scored twice to help PSG to a 3-1 win over Man United at Old Trafford, a result that puts them in a strong position to reach the Champions League round of 16.

The Brazilian joined PSG from Barca for a world-record €222million fee in 2017, partly, it has been suggested, to escape the shadow of Messi at Barcelona.

The Catalans won the treble in 2014-15 with an attacking trident of Neymar, Messi and Luis Suarez, but it has been claimed the former Santos man left Camp Nou so he could have a better chance of winning the Ballon d’Or.

Neymar has since repeatedly been tipped to return to Spain but has made it clear he will stay in Paris until at least the end of the 2020-21 season.

Messi failed to engineer a move away from Barça in the previous transfer window but, with his contract running out next…