Odion Ighalo: Manchester United’s Forgotten Man

If you follow the ins and outs of Premier League football, you will be well aware that Manchester United have been a team in turmoil this season. It hasn’t been all bad, with the Red Devils gaining some fantastic results amid the poor ones. But each week seems to bring some new drama, new formations, and different players on the teamsheet. With pundits constantly pondering how United should line-up and play, one name that has rarely been touted as a solution is Odion Ighalo. The Nigerian has been all-but-forgotten at Old Trafford, and he is likely to be on his way out.

What a difference a year makes. In 2019, Ighalo was the top scorer at the Africa Cup of Nations. Earlier in the year, the striker claimed to have resisted overtures from Barcelona to focus on his career in China. But when a “dream” move to Manchester United became possible in January 2020, Ighalo couldn’t hide his pleasure. Things started well for Ighalo, who scored a goal on his first full debut in the…