Osimhen Still Out As Napoli, Alkmaar Clash; May Return Next Week

Victor Osimhen will still be absent from Napoli’s fifth Europa League group stage encounter against AZ Alkmaar at the AFAS Stadion in the Netherlands tonight (Thursday).

Osimhen has continued his recovery from a dislocated shoulder which he sustained during the Super Eagles’ Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone on November 13 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

And ever since the injury, the Nigeria striker has missed three matches for Napoli across all competitions with the fourth set to be against AZ in Holland tonight – an Europe League game. Napoli lost the reverse fixture 1-0 on October 22.

Osimhen will also miss his club’s away match in Serie A against Crotone this Sunday, but is likely to return in their home clash with Sampdoria on Sunday, December 13, 2020.

Napoli manager, Gennaro Gattuso on Wednesday released the squad list for tonight’s match against AZ AIkmaar in the…