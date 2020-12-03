Turkey Fantasy — Tips for Gameweek 11

Alanyaspor is the surprise leader of the Süper Lig, being chased down by the usual suspects. Their new frontman is in this week’s picks.

Flash Players

Mbaye Diagne (Galatasaray, Forward)

Radamel Falcao have missed 26 games since he joined Galatasaray on 2nd of September 2019. During his injury, Mbaye Diagne found a chance to play this season and he stepped forward by his 4 goals in last 2 games. (a hat-trick in last game) 29 year old striker is still the top foreign goalscorer in Turkish Süper Lig history with his performance of 30 goals in 2018–19 season. Galatasaray will play against Hatayspor, who are one of the average teams in Turkish Süper Lig, at home this week. We recommend Senegalese player considering his current form and also considering that he is the first option for penalty kicks during Falcao’s absence.

Key Stats: (per game) Shots 1.7 / Key Passes: 0.7

Halil Akbunar (Göztepe, Midfielder)

Halil Akbunar is the…