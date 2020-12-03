UCL: Dennis Bags Assist In Club Brugge’s Win; Ighalo Subbed On As Man United Lose To PSG

Emmanuel Dennis recorded an assist as Club Brugge thrashed Russian club Zenit St. Petersburg in their Champions League clash at the Jan Breydelstadion on Wednesday night, reports Completesports.com.

Charles De Ketelaere put Club Brugge ahead in the 33rd minute, while Hans Vanaken added the second goal two minutes before the hour mark.

Dennis set up Noa Lang for the third goal 17 minutes from time.

The forward was in action for the entire duration of the game.

His international teammate David Okereke replaced Lang two minutes from time.

At the Old Trafford, Odion Ighalo was handed a cameo role in Manchester United’s 3-1 home defeat to French club Paris Saint-Germain.

Ighalo replaced Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the dot of 90 minutes.

