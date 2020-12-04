Anthony Joshua Vs Kubrat Pulev Exciting Festive Boxing Schedule

It’s fair to say that the sport of boxing has taken quite a few blows so far this year. However, as the festive period fast approaches, there are still several big fights to look forward to – especially for British boxing fans. WBA (super), WBO, IBO and IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will be back in the ring for the first time in 12 months on December 12th, whilst fellow Britons Callum Smith and Luke Campbell are also in action over the course of the next few weeks.

So, read on as we take look at the jam-packed festive period…

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev – December 12th – Wembley Arena, London

AJ will defend his heavyweight titles against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev at the Wembley Arena on December 12th. The bout will mark the Watford-native’s first fight in the United Kingdom since he beat Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium back in September 2018, and it’ll come as no surprise that he is the heavy favourite in the Joshua vs Pulev odds from…