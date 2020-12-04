Awoniyi Goes For 20th Bundesliga Game In Battle Of Berlin Tonight

Taiwo Awoniyi is in line to make his overall 20th Bundesliga career appearance when Union Berlin take a trip down to the Olympiastadion to take on Hertha Berlin in a mouthwatering clash of the capital city teams on Friday night.

Awoniyi since linking up with Union Berlin on loan from parent club, Liverpool in the summer, has played seven games in the German

top-flight this season with a goal to his name.

And while the fringe Nigeria international was also on loan from the Reds to Mainz 05 during the 2019/20 campaign, he found the back of the net just once in twelve Bundesliga outings.

Meanwhile, Awoniyi was brilliant for Union Berlin, but could not crown his impressive performance with a goal as they played out a 3-3 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt last Saturday.

Union raced to a 2-0 lead before Frankfurt turned it around to…