Awoniyi On Target In 10-man Union Berlin Defeat At Hertha Berlin

Taiwo Awoniyi was on target for 10-man Union Berlin who lost 3-1 at Hertha Berlin In Friday’s Bundesliga fixture, Completesports.com reports.

Awoniyi opened scoring for Union Berlin in the 20th minute after directing a left-foot shot into the bottom corner.

It was Awoniyi’s second goal in eight Bundesliga games and also his second goal in his last three outings.

Also Read: Maja: Bordeaux Can Challenge For Top Spots In Ligue 1 This Season

But just three minutes after Awoniyi’s goal Union Berlin were reduced to 10 men following a straight red card to Robert Andrich.

Union Berlin managed to hold on into the break but eventually succumbed to Hertha Berlin’s pressure as they equalised on 51 minutes through Peter Pekarik.

In the 74th minute Krzysztof Piatek put Hertha Berlin 2-1 up before securing the three points by grabbing his second goal making it 3-1 on 77 minutes.

A win for Union Berlin would have taken…