Balogun: Rangers Showed Resolve In Europa League Win Vs Standard Liege

Leon Balogun believes Rangers showed great resilience in their dramatic 3-2 Europa League win against Belgian club Standard Liege, reports Completesports.com.

Rangers came back twice to win the game at the Ibrox Stadium on Thursday night.

Connor Goldson, James Tarvernier and Scott Arfield were all on target for Steven Gerrard’s side in the game.

Rangers secured a place in the knockout stage of the Europa League following the win and Balogun cannot hide his excitement.

We came back from being behind twice and I think for the club, it is big and it is also big for us as the players because it is just something that should give us belief and confidence even if we don’t look at ourselves that we might comeback,” Balogun told Sky Sports.

“That is actually something people might not talk about because of the big…