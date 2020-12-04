British-born Nigerian Boxer, Okolie: Joshua And I Want To Stage Big Fight In Nigeria

English-born Nigerian cruiserweight Lawrence Okolie will fight a yet to be known opponent in the undercard of the Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev world title bout inside the SSE Arena, Wembley on December 12.

Okolie was initially billed to take on Krzysztof Glowacki for the vacant WBO cruiserweight title, but the fight was cancelled after the Polish boxer tested positive for coronavirus.

The 27-year-old is yet to record adefeat after 14 fights with 11 coming via knockouts.

In this exclusive interview with Completesports.com’s JAMES AGBEREBI, Okolie talks about his unbeaten streak, possibility of fighting in Nigeria and why he decided to become a boxer.

Eleven knockouts in 14 fights, you seem to specialise in taking out your opponents, should we be expecting that in your next fight?

Yeah, 100 per cent. As well as I can win on points I believe my best chance in this fight is to get a knockout.

You are yet to taste defeat after 14 fights. Are you under pressure to maintain…