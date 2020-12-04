Chukwueze Named Man Of The Match In Villarreal’s Win Vs Sivasspor /

Samuel Chukwueze was voted man of the match after scoring the decisive goal in Villlarreal’s 1-0 win against Turkish club Sivasspor on Thursday night, Completesports.com reports.

Chukwueze netted the winner 14 minutes from time.

The Nigeria international was put through on goal by Jaume Costa and he calmly slotted the ball into the net.



Read Also;Europa: Chukwueze On Target In Villarreal’s Away Win; Ndidi Returns For Leicester

The 21-year-old was replaced a minute later by Gerrard Moreno.

With the solitary goal from the winger, Villarreal achieved their fourth European victory in five games and met the goal of qualifying for the round of 32 as group winners one game before the concluding group stage.

Unai Emery’s men will take on Qarabag in their final group game next week Thursday.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published,…