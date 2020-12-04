Cole: Chelsea Can Win Everything This Season

Joe Cole insists Frank Lampard can lead Chelsea to Premier League and Champions League glory this season.

The Blues sit in third position in the Premier League two points off leaders Tottenham Hotspur while they guaranteed top spot in their Champions League Group E with a thumping 4-0 win at Sevilla on Wednesday night.

After serving a transfer ban last term, the Stamford Bridge outfit splashed the cash this summer and have recruited well with the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell all arriving.

Cole hailed the rebuilding job at Stamford Bridge -adding that the side is better than the Champions League winners of 2012.



‘Frank won’t thank me for saying this, but they can win everything,’ he told the Mirror.

‘If you’re an Arsenal, you can’t win the league. Nor Leicester. Chelsea are in the mix of three or four teams who can win the Premier…