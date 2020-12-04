England Fantasy — Tips for Gameweek 11

Ready for another week of EPL? We are and we have some good tips lined up just for you.

The English Premier League continues as we get closer and closer to the Christmas Period at which we get more interesting Football and Fantasy Gameweeks. So here’s our terrific trio that you can consider and high potential Captains for this Gameweek.

TERRIFIC TRIO

Andrew Robertson| Liverpool | D | 7M | In 18% of teams

After Qualifying from the Champion’s League Group stage, Liverpool will be trying to continue winning as they host the Wolves this match. Andrew Robertson has had a goal and 3 assists with 2 clean sheets this season and averaging 3.7 point per game. Wolverhampton have lost their best striker in their recent years “Raúl Jiménez” Due to a clash with Arsenal’s David Luis in their last match so it’s expected to affect Wolves attacking potential Vs Liverpool which makes Robertson’s Clean sheet more likely this Gameweek…