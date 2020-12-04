Ex-BBN Prince Enwerem and Rio Ferdinand Serve Hot Predictions

Last Thursday, reality TV star, Prince Nelson Enwerem who was recently signed as a Guinness ‘ambassador joined the brand’s global ambassador and football icon, Rio Ferdinand on a Facebook Live.

Related: Rio Ferdinand In Lagos For Guinness Night Football Pan-African Finale

The Live chat was organized by Guinness Nigeria and was a short but fun session featuring bants, soccer predictions, merch giveaways as well as Nigerian music. Hundreds of fans who joined could not hide their excitement as they flooded the comment section with questions directed at both ambassadors.

If you missed the session, watch the video here.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

