Kubrat Pulev And Anthony Joshua’s Statistics And Techniques Compared

If you’re looking to place a bet on the upcoming fight, and the Joshua V Pulev odds aren’t giving you enough to go by, then why not take a look at the two heavyweight fighter’s techniques and statistics. By comparing their signature moves, and workout routines, you’ll get a better idea of how the pair will shape up in the December 12th London bout. Read on to find out more.

Bulgarian-born Kubrat Pulev made his heavyweight boxing debut back in 2009, having won 28 of his 29 bouts, with his one defeats coming by the way of knockout. Pulev adopts an orthodox stance, whilst boasting a 79 ½ inch reach.

Standing at almost 6’5 inches, the Cobra is well matched in height for Anthony Joshua’s 6’6-inch frame. But that doesn’t go to say that he’ll be in the clear by any means, as AJ’s reach is a massive 82 inches, as well as winning 23 of his 24 professional fights – 21 won by knockout.

