‘Lewandowski, Neuer Are The Best In The World’

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has told bundesliga.com that striker, Robert Lewandowski and goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer are the best in the world in their respective positions.

In this exclusive interview, Rummenigge also discusses head coach Hansi Flick, Bayern’s insatiable will to win, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and the late Diego Maradona…

Rummenigge on Hansi Flick

Firstly, he has quality. Quality in a coach is very important. He has a clear plan. In his daily work, his ‘daily work’ for me is what happens from Monday to Friday and then what you see on a Saturday is ideally the result of that.

They work really hard every day in training to make the game on Saturday positive and successful. You can see that. From the start, he’s had a very clear plan, he found a common thread, an empathy with the team straight away, that was very important, we needed that back.

So what he’s done is all good. It would be nice if we can keep progressing or even I could…