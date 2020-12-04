Maja: Bordeaux Can Challenge For Top Spots In Ligue 1 This Season

Josh Maja believes Girondis Bordeaux can fight for top spots in Ligue 1 this season, reports Completesports.com.

Jean-Louis Gasset’s side are unbeaten in their last two league games and held champions Paris Saint-Germain to a 2-2 draw last weekend.

Maja insists they can build on the result and challenge for honours at the end of the campaign.

“We are already getting used to playing with our new coach. We had very good performances especially in the last two matches, and we have to continue like that,”Maja told Girondis4ever.com.

”We’re going to show everyone that we’re here to be competitive and to fight for the top spots. We have a lot of potential, and we can produce a really good game.

” We must continue like this and hope to obtain the same type of good results in the future ”.

The Nigeria international also expressed happiness with his combination with Frenchman Hatem Ben Arfa.

“I like this…