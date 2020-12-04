Mukairu Nominated For Anderlecht Goal Of The Month Prize

Nigeria forward Paul Mukairu is in the running for Anderlecht player of the month award for November, reports Completesports.com.

Mukairu’s superb strike from outside the box on his league debut for Anderlecht handed Vincent Kompany’s side all three points against Royal Antwerp.

The young forward replaced Sierra Leone’s Mustapha Bundu three minutes after the hour mark and scored the winning goal in the 76th minute.



The 20-year-old is nominated along with three other players; Lukas Nmecha, Laura Deloose and Laura De Neve for the award.

He provided the assist for Nmecha’s goal in the 2-1 away defeat at Beerschot.

Mukairu, who linked up with Anderlecht on loan from Turkish outfit Antalyaspor at the start of the season has scored one goal in four league appearances for the club.

