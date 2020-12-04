Ossy Angels Emerge Champions Of 2020 Oshoala Foundation Football4girls Tourney

Ossy Angels finished as Champions of the 2020 edition of the Asisat Oshoala Foundation Football4girls after defeating Victory Queens in style to win the grand prize.

Before the final, the third-place match ended goalless between Phoenix Queens and SGH Queens. It was the FC Phoenix Queens who came out tops, winning 4-2 on penalties, to finish third.

Ossy Angels defeated Victory Queens 3-0 in the final to emerge champions of the football4girls. The first goal came in the 38th minute. The second goal was scored in the 46 minutes, and 6 minutes later, the eventual champions scored the third goal.

Ossy Angels star, Onyenezide Esther was named the most valuable player (MVP), following an impressive performance in the semifinal and the final.

