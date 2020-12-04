Play Liga NOS Virtual 20/21 and win lots of prizes!

NOS annuity, Playstation 5, Fifa 2021, Official Ball … are just some of the official Liga NOS awards we have for you.

2020 has been a year to (never again) forget … so any good news are welcome!

Christmas is when a “person” wants it, so Liga Portugal, NOS and RealFevr got together and decided to bring it to you a few weeks earlier.

As usual, Liga NOS Virtual 20/21 has prizes for all tastes and shapes. There are prizes for the biggest fans, those who follow all the games and who play every week in the hope of winning the final competition, but also for the lucky beginners who only build the team one round and win the prize of the week.

Now let’s get to it and see all the prizes you can win below:

GAMEWEEK WINNERS

1st Place — NOS Cinema Double Ticket* + Liga NOS Mini Ball + RealFevr T-Shirt + 1 Month RealFevr Premium

2nd Place — RealFevr T-Shirt + 1 Month RealFevr Premium

3rd Place — 1 Month RealFevr Premium

MONTHLY WINNERS

1st…