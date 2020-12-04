Rodgers Leicester Excited With Ndidi Return From Injury

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has expressed his excitement following the return of Wilfred Ndidi after three months out injured.

Ndidi made his first appearance for the Foxes against Zorya in the Europa League since September after sustaining injury in his side’s 4-2 win against Burnley.

Aside from Ndidi, Ricardo Pereira and Caglar Soyuncu also made their first starts against Zorya after recovering from injury.

Rodgers said: “We are pleased. We had players coming back from injury so that was a positive for us.

“We knew what tonight was in terms of getting game time into the legs of players who needed it.”

Ndidi was later replaced by Nampalys Mendy in the 56th minute and should be in line to feature in Sunday’s Premier League game against Sheffield United.

